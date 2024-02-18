▶️ Beer enthusiasts stop by local breweries to celebrate Zwickelmania

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Zwickelmania took place on Saturday with more than 100 breweries across the state participating, many right here in Bend.

Named after the “zwickel,” a German word for the sample port found on fermentation vessels, the day is an annual celebration of craft beer in Oregon.

Several local breweries invited the public to come get a peek behind the scenes with tours, educational talks and of course beer samples.

Spider City Brewing, the only female brewer owned and operated brewery in the country, participated in the event for the first time.

“We’ve had quite a few people who are new to Spider City, they live in Bend, but they’ve never been to our brewery before. This is the first time they’ve came out so that was great, Zwickelmania actually introduced a lot of people to this brewery which is wonderful,” said Melanie Betti, master brewer and owner of Spider City Brewing.

Zwickelmania is held in February for Oregon’s ‘Craft Beer Month’.

