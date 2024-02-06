Zwickelmania, Oregon’s craft beer celebration, returns Feb. 17

Zwickelmania, an Oregon celebration of craft beer, returns on Feb. 17 with dozens of breweries taking part.
Between 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at those breweries, people can expect free samples, tours, food and beer pairings and educational talks. There will also be non-alcoholic options for those who don’t drink alcohol but want to participate.
Zwickel is the German word for the sample port found on fermentation vessels.
Here is a list of participating breweries as of Jan. 31, but more are expected:
- Arch Rock Brewing Co
- Away Days Brewing Co
- Baerlic Beer Co
- Barsideous Brewing
- Bend Brewing Co.
- Bevel Craft Brewing
- Binary Brewing Co
- Breakside Brewery
- Cascade Brewing
- Conversion Brewing
- Craft Kitchen and Brewery
- Crooked Creek Brewery
- Crux Fermentation Project
- Deschutes Brewery
- ForeLand Beer
- Gigantic Brewing Company
- Ground Breaker Brewing
- Heater Allen Brewing/Gold Dot Beer
- Hopworks Brewery
- Krauski’s Brewskis
- Leikam Brewing
- Lucky Labrador Brew Pub
- Migration Brewing
- Montavilla Brew Works
- Oakshire Brewing
- Old Town Brewing
- pFriem Family Brewers
- PlankTown
- Public Coast Brewing Co.
- Spider City Brewing
- Steeplejack Brewing Co.
- Stickmen Brewing Company
- StormBreaker Brewing
- Sunriver Brewing Company
- Thunder Island Brewing Co.
- Von Ebert Brewing
- Weekend Beer Company
- Wild Ride Brewing