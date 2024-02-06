Zwickelmania, Oregon’s craft beer celebration, returns Feb. 17

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Zwickelmania, an Oregon celebration of craft beer, returns on Feb. 17 with dozens of breweries taking part.

Between 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at those breweries, people can expect free samples, tours, food and beer pairings and educational talks. There will also be non-alcoholic options for those who don’t drink alcohol but want to participate.

Zwickel is the German word for the sample port found on fermentation vessels.

Here is a list of participating breweries as of Jan. 31, but more are expected: