Zwickelmania, Oregon’s craft beer celebration, returns Feb. 17

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, February 5th 2024

Zwickelmania, an Oregon celebration of craft beer, returns on Feb. 17 with dozens of breweries taking part.

Between 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at those breweries, people can expect free samples, tours, food and beer pairings and educational talks. There will also be non-alcoholic options for those who don’t drink alcohol but want to participate.

Zwickel is the German word for the sample port found on fermentation vessels.

Here is a list of participating breweries as of Jan. 31, but more are expected:

  • Arch Rock Brewing Co
  • Away Days Brewing Co
  • Baerlic Beer Co
  • Barsideous Brewing
  • Bend Brewing Co.
  • Bevel Craft Brewing
  • Binary Brewing Co
  • Breakside Brewery
  • Cascade Brewing
  • Conversion Brewing
  • Craft Kitchen and Brewery 
  • Crooked Creek Brewery
  • Crux Fermentation Project
  • Deschutes Brewery
  • ForeLand Beer
  • Gigantic Brewing Company
  • Ground Breaker Brewing
  • Heater Allen Brewing/Gold Dot Beer
  • Hopworks Brewery
  • Krauski’s Brewskis
  • Leikam Brewing
  • Lucky Labrador Brew Pub
  • Migration Brewing 
  • Montavilla Brew Works
  • Oakshire Brewing
  • Old Town Brewing
  • pFriem Family Brewers
  • PlankTown
  • Public Coast Brewing Co.
  • Spider City Brewing
  • Steeplejack Brewing Co.
  • Stickmen Brewing Company
  • StormBreaker Brewing
  • Sunriver Brewing Company
  • Thunder Island Brewing Co.
  • Von Ebert Brewing
  • Weekend Beer Company
  • Wild Ride Brewing

