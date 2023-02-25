▶️ Zwickelmania is back: What to expect from some local breweries

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Beer lovers have a lot to be excited for Saturday. Thirty-two Breweries from Portland to Prineville are preparing for the annual statewide celebration of Oregon craft beer known as Zwickelmania. That includes 14 on the High Desert.

“We’re doing a self-guided tour, and we’re going to give the first 50 people a commemorative pint,” Jeff Schwartz with Deschutes Brewery said.

The event gets its name from a special tap called a “zwickel,” that draws straight from the tank.

All breweries participating are celebrating in different ways.

“We haven’t had this building open up to the public in nine years, so we’re really excited to open it up,” Sunriver Brewing Director, Ryan Duley said. “We’re gonna have some small bites and a DJ playing.”

Sunriver is also releasing a new IPA called “Bondi.” Patrons will be able to be the first to get their hands on the new product before it even hits the shelves.

Deschutes Brewery says they will have seven different tasting stations open, where patrons will taste a variety of brands. People will also be able to go down to the brewery floor, where they will be able to taste beer straight from the zwickel.

Zwickelmania begins at noon and ends at 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you’re in Central Oregon, here are the local participating breweries:

Bend Brewing Co. – Bend

Bevel Craft Brewing – Bend

Boneyard Beer – Bend

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. – Bend and Redmond

Craft Kitchen & Brewery – Bend

Cruz Fermentation Project – Bend

Deschutes Brewery – Simpson Avenue and Bond Street locations in Bend

GoodLife Brewing Co. – Bend

McMenamins – Old St. Francis – Bend

Silver Moon Brewing – Bend

Sunriver Brewing – Sunriver

Van Henion Brewing – Bend

Wild Ride Brewing – Redmond and Prineville

Worthy Brewing Co. – Bend

If you’re outside of the High Desert, a full list of participating breweries can be found at this link.