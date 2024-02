by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Zwickelmania is drawing people to Bend this weekend.

Saturday is dedicated to the celebration of craft beer.

More than 50 breweries across the state are participating, many right here in Bend.

The free event is happening from 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

To check out which breweries are participating and where you can get free samples of beer click here.

