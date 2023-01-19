▶️ Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago is once again offering the opportunity to name a cockroach in honor of that not-so-special someone not in your life. For a minimum donation of $15, you can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after that former partner (or anyone) for Valentine’s Day.

In return, donors receive a “Certificate of Naming” that can be filled out and shared or hung on a wall for the holiday. First names only of unpleasant ex’s will be prominently displayed on the infamous Cockroach Naming Board inside Brookfield Zoo’s Hamill Family Play Zoo.

For names to be included on the board, donation submissions must be completed by end of day on February 6. A week later on February 14, the board will be unveiled and photos of it will be posted on the zoo’s social media channels.

And, since there are those who actually do like and appreciate these insects that play an important role in the ecosystem, a valentine option for the bug lover in your life is also available. Just click on that option when filling out the online form at CZS.org/NameACockroach2023. Proceeds support Brookfield Zoo.

On the other hand, for the penguin lovers in your life, Valentino and Patty, two of the zoo’s Humboldt penguins, are this Valentine’s Day featured creatures for Brookfield Zoo’s Animal Adoption. The penguin power couple has been together since 2011 and has successfully raised four of their own chicks and fostered several others. Donations go towards the care of the Humboldt penguins for one year. Several options are available.

The Basic Package is $35 and includes a 5-inch by 7-inch color photograph of Valentino and Patty, a personalized certificate of adoption, a Humboldt penguin fact sheet, an Animal Adoption window decal, and an invitation to the exclusive Animal Adoption 2023 summer event.

The $59 Plush Package features a 12-inch plush penguin (whiles supplies last), along with the benefits of the Basic Package.

For the $75 Plush & Tote Package, the lucky recipient will receive a navy tote bag with a penguin emblem (while supplies last), all the benefits of the Plush Package, and four free tickets to the exclusive Animal Adoption 2023 summer event.

Purchase any of the Valentino and Patty adoption packages by February 14, and your name will automatically be entered in a drawing for a chance to win one of two Penguin Encounters for two people at Brookfield Zoo’s Living Coast (encounter must be used by December 31, 2023). The experience allows participants to mingle and possibly touch these incredible birds and learn about their behaviors and details of the Chicago Zoological Society’s conservation work in Peru, South America.

Your Valentine’s Day message can accompany the gift. If purchasing online, to ensure regular mail delivery by February 14, orders must be received on or before February 5. To purchase any of the Valentino and Patty Animal Adoption packages, visit Brookfield Zoo’s website at CZS.org/Valentino-Patty or call (708) 688-8341. Packages may also be purchased in person at the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.