Zika, Breese-Iverson, Bonham win re-election to Oregon House

In Redmond, voters re-elected GOP Rep. Jack Zika, who defeated Democrat Emerson Levy.

In District 55, which includes all of Crook County and parts of Deschutes, Lake and Klamath Counties, incumbent Republican Vikki Breese-Iverson won re-election with 77% of the vote over Democrat Barbara Fontaine.

And in House District 59, which includes Jefferson County and parts of Wasco and Wheeler counties, Republican incumbent Daniel Bonham of The Dalles defeated his Democratic challenger Arlene Burns with 63% of the vote.