Community groups urged to apply for part of $4.1M to help homeless youth

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is reminding community partners to apply for a portion of the $4.1 million in grant funding that is available to provide services and housing supports to youth experiencing homelessness.

ODHS says community-based organizations who provide services to young people who are experiencing homelessness are eligible to apply. The deadline to apply is April. The application can be found at this link.

Organizations may express interest in supporting more than one of the following service areas that funding is available to support:

Prevention Services including youth outreach and drop-in services Early and crisis intervention housing such as shelter and host home programming Medium-term housing such as transitional living and host home programming Other Services such as culturally-specific programming, mental health and substance use supports



The ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is tasked with coordinating statewide planning for delivery of services to youth experiencing homelessness under the age of 25. It partners with impacted youth, community organizations and other state agencies to support and fund initiatives and programs within the youth homelessness system. More information can be found online.