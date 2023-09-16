▶️ 101 youth climate activists protest in downtown Bend

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A group of 101 climate activists marched from Bend City Hall to Peace Corner in Downtown Bend Friday evening, calling to end the era of fossil fuels. The demonstration was just one of many that took place around the globe on Friday, recognizing the Global Climate Strike.

High school junior and one of the organizers of the march Amelia DuBose hopes to see the City of Bend make a change.

“I’m hoping to see Bend City Council take action to make an electrification plan for Bend in the next 60 days. 52% of our emissions come from buildings. If we want to make the goals that we’ve set, we need to focus on those emissions,” DuBose said.

While their demonstration was based in Bend, the activists hope they’ll be heard on the state and federal levels

“Some of our other demands are for Governor Tina Kotek to declare a statewide climate emergency. This would give her extra power, extra funding to put that into helping the climate crisis here in Oregon. We’re also urging President Biden to declare a climate emergency.”

The group marched for nearly an hour before concluding their protest at Peace Corner.