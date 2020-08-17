Young Osprey rescued near Terrebonne after getting tangled in nesting materials

A fledgling Osprey needed to be rescued Monday after getting tangled in its nesting materials on a perch north of Terrebonne.

Redmond Fire & Rescue Captain Ken Brown said Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Game called his department to help with the rescue Monday afternoon.

A passerby notified OSP after seeing the stuck raptor at the overlook at Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint. As soon as the trooper arrived, he called for help.

Along with OSP, ODFW and Redmond Fire, Central Electric Co-Op was also called to the scene.

Using a double bucket service truck, two members of CEC were easily able to rescue the young Osprey, free it from the major tangled mess of nesting materials, and safely get it to the ground.

Brown said it all happened under the ever-watchful eyes of the Osprey’s parents that circled close overhead during the rescue event.

Members of ODFW and Redmond Fire & Rescue then cut remaining twine to completely relieve the bird of all bindings.

The juvenile raptor was taken by ODFW to a waiting veterinarian at a local Bend vet clinic.

The plan is to check for injuries, rehabilitate the young Osprey if needed and return it to its nest within 48 hours barring any significant injuries or ailments.