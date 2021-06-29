Young man assaulted during fight between 2 juvenile groups in Drake Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A male juvenile suffered non-life threatening injuries to his face Monday after two groups of people got into an altercation near the Galveston Bridge in Drake Park, according to Bend Police.

Around 5 p.m., Bend Police were dispatched to NW Riverside Boulevard near Drake Park. Witnesses reported seeing a fight between two groups of juveniles in front of houses in that area.

The two groups had been floating the Deschutes River. When they exited in Drake Park near the Galveston Bridge, one group of suspects followed another group of victims and tried to engage them in conversation.

It’s not believed the two groups knew each other before the confrontation.

The incident is under investigation. Bend Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact non-emergency at 541-693-6911 and reference case 2021-36261.