▶️ The Young Eagles program offer free flights for kids in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

EAA member volunteers and kids soared the sky over Central Oregon Saturday morning.

The Young Eagles program offers free flights for kids ages 8-17.

The program has been dedicated to over 30 years, with the sole mission to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation.

Over two million young people have enjoyed a free introductory flight through the Young Eagles program worldwide.

The next Young Eagle flight event with be at the Sunriver Airport September 23rd at 9am.

Visit YEday.org for more information.

