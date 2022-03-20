Young Culver man killed in Madras car crash, alcohol suspected

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A young Culver man passed away in a car crash early Sunday morning after the driver lost control near Hwy. 97 in Madras.

Madras Police received word of the crash at around 1:39 a.m. near Poplar St.

With the help of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police, they determined that the driver, 22-year-old Steven Ruiz of Madras, had been driving south on Hwy. 97 when he lost control of the car.

He drove the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia off the road, partially destroying a fence and ending up in the McDonald’s parking lot.

One passenger, 20-year-old Genesis Quiroz of Madras, was treated for injuries and released.

The other passenger, 19-year-old Martin Negrete-Farias, Jr. of Culver died from his injuries at the scene.

Ruiz was taken to St. Charles to be treated for injuries but was arrested afterward by Madras Police.

He was booked at the Jefferson County Jail on charges of Criminally Negligent Homicide, DUII, Reckless Driving, and Recklessly Endangering another person.

He will appear in court Monday at 1 p.m.

Police believe alcohol and speed were key factors in the crash, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Madras Police Department at 541-475-2424 or Frontier Dispatch at 541-475-2201.