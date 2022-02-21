Young Artist Competition winners perform with Central Oregon Symphony

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon Symphony returned Sunday for their second concert this season, with a couple of special guests in tow.

Winners of this year’s Young Artist Competition, Diego Fernandez from Salem and Timothy Lee from Beaverton, joined the 50-piece symphony on stage at Bend High School for the concerts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The High School Juniors competed virtually in December for the chance to land solos, with Fernandez earning a spot on the flute and Lee on the violin.

Fernandez played a solo during Flute Concerto by New Zealand composer Anthony Ritchie, while Lee took his turn during Tzigane: Rapsodie de Concert pour Violin et Orchestre by Maurice Ravel.

“When they came here, we had like 55 minutes to put that violin piece together, and we had 45 minutes to put the flute piece together, and we performed it today,” said conductor Michael Gesme. “I don’t want to call it ‘off-the-charts’ stress, but for musicians that’s a pretty intense environment.”

Fernandez and Lee are two of the three winners this year, and the third winner, a pianist, will join the orchestra at their May concert.

Gesme is hopeful that by that time, they won’t have to perform with masks, as Oregon’s indoor mask mandate is set to lift on March 31.

“I would love to actually see the faces of the musicians that I work with,” he said. “I’m so grateful that they’re willing to show up and do it, I mean it’s challenging.

“They all have masks with certain slits in them so they can play. Obviously if you’re a string instrument it’s not a big deal, but all the winds, they have special masks to make it as compliant with the rules as possible.

“I miss getting reactions from them that are visual…you get really good at reading eyes, but it’s not the same,” he added.

The concert was available via livestream as well as in-person, and there were roughly 700 guests at the afternoon performance.

Gesme expected 400 to 500 guests at the evening performance, which would mean a few hundred more guests in total than their last concert in October.

“More people are interested in both making the music and coming to hear the music, so that’s amazing,” he said. “People are just looking for something to do communally, because we’ve kind of missed that.”