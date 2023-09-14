▶️ Meet Yoda, the K-9 that took down an escaped prisoner after 2-week manhunt

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante came to an end Wednesday on the 14th day of the manhunt in Pennsylvania, and a furry friend played a huge role in ending the search.

Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit Cavalcante as he tried to escape while tactical units closed in on the convicted killer, officials said in a news conference following the capture.

Yoda is a part of the BORTAC K9 unit with the U.S. Border and Customs Patrol.

Border patrol agents from Buffalo, Detroit, Blaine, Washington, Swanton, Vermont and El Paso, Texas helped in the search with other federal, state and local law enforcement to catch Calavante with Pennsylvania State Police leading the manhunt.

Earlier in the search, a different K-9 suffered heat exhaustion as the Philadelphia area dealt with a heatwave.

Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison back on Aug. 31.

The Associated Press reports Cavalcante, 34, revealed to investigators he planned to carjack someone in order to escape to Canada or Puerto Rico as law enforcement was tightening the perimeter.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison last month for killing his ex-girlfriend.