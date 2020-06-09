Yakima County has nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in Yakima County, with the total number of cases closing in on 5,000.

The Yakima Health District reported 215 more infections Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 4,929.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported deaths from COVID-19 remained at 96.

Yakima Health District spokeswoman Lilian Bravo says the county is a hot spot for COVID-19.

She says it’s too early to tell what kind of impact recent public gatherings in support of Black Lives Matter may have on the spread of the virus because it can take up to 14 days before symptoms become apparent.