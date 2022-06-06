Washington state man gets nearly 5 years in DUI crash that killed 4

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Wapato man to nearly five years in prison for a 2019 driving under the influence crash that killed four citizens of the Yakama Nation.

Leland James Finley had pleaded guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the May 2019 crash on the Yakama Nation Reservation.

U.S. District Court Judge Sal Mendoza sentenced Finley May 31 in Richland, the Yakama Herald-Republic reports.

Authorities said Finley was driving an SUV with five passengers when he drove in front of a semitrailer at an intersection just south of Toppenish.

