▶️ Wild horses feed on hay as snow falls over South Wyoming

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Snow blanketed parts of southeast Wyoming on Friday as wintry conditions gripped the region and set a record for the region’s “wettest Thanksgiving” since 1942, according to the National Weather Service.

This footage from Friday morning shows snow falling on a herd of horses as they fed on bales of hay on the grounds of the Wild Horse Preservation Society in Laramie, Albany County.

“The horses with their heavy coats are toasty and steam up the air around them,” the society wrote on Facebook. “A very generous donation of $5,000 (covering over 50 percent of our next hay delivery) made right before Thanksgiving will assure those hay bales can keep coming.”

