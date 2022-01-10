Wyden to host virtual town hall meetings for Crook, Jefferson counties

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden today announced he will have six live online town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall from Jan. 16-22 for residents of Marion, Clackamas, Jefferson, Crook, Douglas and Josephine counties

Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

Heading into these first six online town halls of the new year, Wyden had held 21 virtual town halls for individual counties as well as 15 regional virtual town halls for multiple counties since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 required his town halls to go virtual.

“These first online town halls of 2022 will kick off the new year with the direct conversations I’ve promised to have with Oregonians in every part of the state to hear their ideas and respond to any of their questions,” Wyden said. “I very much look forward to these town halls that throw open the digital doors of democracy for open-to-all virtual meetings and thank People’s Town Hall for making these essential discussions available online for the time being. I’m gratified to have held at least one town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties each year and will be proud to do so again throughout this year.”

“Too few lawmakers demonstrate Ron Wyden’s level of commitment to open dialogue with constituents in every corner of his state.

People’s Town Hall is proud to host another round of virtual town halls with Senator Wyden and his fellow Oregonians,” said Nathan Williams of People’s Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project.

The upcoming virtual town hall schedule is as follows:

For Oregonians in those counties who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden, here’s the link.