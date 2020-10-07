Wyden to host online town hall for Central Oregonians Monday

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden today announced he will have a live online town hall on Monday hosted by the Town Hall Project for residents of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

Anybody wanting to watch Wyden’s virtual regional town hall beginning at 11:30 a.m. can go to this Facebook link.

Video at that link is available as well to people who don’t have a Facebook account. Residents of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties who would like to participate by asking Wyden a question can fill out this form for consideration by Town Hall Project.

A two-time winner of Town Hall Project’s MVP Award, Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large, indoor open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians.

The virtual regional Oct. 12 town hall hosted by Town Hall Project is Wyden’s second this year.

He also held an in-person town hall in Jefferson County in February before COVID-19 halted in-person meetings.

“While the pandemic forces Oregon and the country to hold off on big indoor public gatherings until they’re safe to resume, I want to make sure Oregonians still have every opportunity to ask me questions directly and voice their views,” said Wyden, who will be in Bend for the virtual town hall. “I’m grateful that Town Hall Project is helping to continue these essential conversations and I very much look forward to hearing from Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.”