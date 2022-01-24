Wyden to hold virtual town halls this week for Cook, Jefferson counties

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden today announced he will have three live on-line town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall from Jan. 25-27 for residents of Clackamas, Crook and Jefferson counties

These three virtual town halls had originally been scheduled for Jan. 18-20 but had to be rescheduled because of the U.S. Senate schedule.

“Nothing has been more important in my public service than listening to Oregonians in each of our state’s 36 counties each year, and I’m glad to again throw open the digital doors of democracy in 2022 for Clackamas, Crook and Jefferson counties,” Wyden said. “Big thanks to People’s Town Hall for helping these conversations continue online during the pandemic.”

“Too few lawmakers demonstrate Ron Wyden‘s level of commitment to open dialogue with constituents in every corner of his state. People’s Town Hall is proud to host another round of virtual town halls with Senator Wyden and his fellow Oregonians,” said Nathan Williams of People’s Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project.

The upcoming virtual town hall schedule is as follows: