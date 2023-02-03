Wyden reintroduces bill to end unreasonable airline fees

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is joining other senators to re-introduce legislation preventing airlines from charging unreasonable fees.

The cost of air travel is often higher than it needs to be due to extra fees for things like bags, seating and cancellations.

But Wyden says he believes the recent holiday travel fiasco will give the bill better momentum for success.

The FAIR Act also asks the Department of Transportation can make sure kids sit with their families on flights with no extra cost.

Here is more in a statement from Wyden’s office:

The legislation was led by U.S. Senators Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Alongside Wyden, the bill was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

The FAIR Fees Act is endorsed by the American Economic Liberties Project, National Consumers League, Consumer Federation of America, Consumer Action, Travelers United, and the Business Travel Coalition.

Wyden also joined colleagues to reintroduce the Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights, comprehensive legislation that would expand protections for air travelers. Among a host of key consumer protections, the Airline Passengers’ Bill of Rights would ensure airlines provide passengers with fair compensation, refunds, and recourse in the event of airline-caused flight delays and cancellations, require airlines to pay at least $1,350 to passengers denied boarding as a result of an oversold flight, and mandate airlines to immediately refund bag fees for damaged or lost bags.