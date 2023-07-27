Wyden, Merkley announce over $230,000 in grants coming to Bend nonprofits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Thursday the Boys & Girls Club of Bend are set to receive $234,494 through grant programs from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This funding comes with nearly $20 million coming to Oregon to fund security and disaster preparedness.

DHS has awarded $2 billion across the nation across six grant programs. These programs focus on preventing and responding to acts of terrorism or emergency disasters.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley highlighted the importance of this security in a press release.

“Ensuring Oregonians and communities across the state are safe and prepared for any threats they face is critical,” Merkley said. “The best response is being prepared, and this funding will help ensure Oregonians in all corners of the state are safe and prepared when disaster strikes.”

Bend is receiving the Nonprofit Security Grant, which intends to support the security and preparedness of nonprofits throughout the state according to the press release. The Jewish Community of Central Oregon is also receiving over $87,000 through the same grant.

Senator Merkley and Ron Wyden also announced Tuesday that Oregon would also receive more than $4.3 million to support outdoor recreation and conservation projects. This funding supports protection of public lands and waters, such as national parks, forests, and recreation areas.