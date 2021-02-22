WSPD: Suspected drunk driver in Madras hit-and-run was 9x over legal limit

The driver arrested Friday after a suspected drunk driving hit-and-run in Madras had a blood alcohol level nine times the legal limit, according to police.

Warm Springs Police Lt. Ron Gregory said police initially responded to the hit-and-run at the Plateau Travel Plaza around 1 p.m. and learned the driver was heading toward Warm Springs.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Officers found the Ford Explorer near Pelton Dam Road and initiated a traffic stop.

While contacting the driver, identified as 28-year-old Nathan Danzuka, officers saw several alcoholic beverage containers within the vehicle and noticed that the driver was exhibiting signs of impairment.

When asked to exit the vehicle, the driver refused and drove off, leading the officers on a short pursuit, Gregory said.

After driving about a half-mile, Danzuka tried to pass another vehicle and was forced back into its own lane by an oncoming car.

Danzuka lost control of the Explorer and crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road.

Gregory said Danzuka’s blood alcohol content was reportedly 0.77%, which is more than nine times the legal limit.

He was placed into custody and taken to St. Charles in Madras for evaluation for possible injuries sustained in the crash.