Wrongful death suit filed in Portland police killing of man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The estate of a man shot and killed in June by Portland police after he called 911 for help has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Michael Townsend called 911 while experiencing suicidal ideations and told the dispatcher he had the means to hurt himself.

Paramedics and police were dispatched to a Portland motel where Townsend told them he wanted to go to the hospital.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says an officer shot Townsend after he pulled a pointed tool out of his pocket.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who serves as the city’s police commissioner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.