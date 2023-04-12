Wrestling prodigy Leif Larwin doesn’t give up a single point the entire season

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A local middle school wrestler, Leif Larwin is achieving things most people can only dream about.

COVID shut down his 6th grade season, but since then, he not only hasn’t lost a match, but his 8th grade season, he didn’t even give up a single point in 29 matches.

Larwin wrestles at Pilot Butte Middle School and comes from a wrestling family.

His bother Eric, just recently broke his own record, for most falls/pins in a single Bend Senior High season and father, coach of the Lava Bears for 15 years.

To hear more about Leif and his success from coaches, watch below: