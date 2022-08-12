‘Wreaths Across America’ exhibit honoring veterans makes Bend stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A mobile museum honoring veterans makes a stop in Bend Friday.

The exhibit was brought by the nonprofit “Wreaths Across America” at Bend Factory Stores.

Visitors were able to learn about the service and sacrifice of veterans from around the nation through interactive exhibits.

“So the whole objective to remember the fallen. Honor those that serve, to teach our children the value of freedom,” said Dick Tobiason of the Bend Heroes Foundation.

The exhibits next stop is Wilsonville and it should arrive there on Sunday.

