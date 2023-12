by Jarod Gatley

Wreaths Across America is an organization that works to honor and remember those who serve.

Dick Tobiason and Bob Maxwell started Bend’s WAA in 2007. Now, wreaths are being placed in Bend, Redmond, Sisters, Prineville and Madras.

In this edition of War Stories, we hear from some of the people keeping this tradition going.

MORE WAR STORIES

War Stories: How the Bend Veterans Day Parade got started

War Stories: Jason Van Meter

War Stories: Arland Kunz

War Stories: Robert Grooney

War Stories: Fred Humble