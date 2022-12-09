▶️ Bend’s Worrell Park appears safe from new parking

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new parking study saves a small park in downtown Bend for the time-being.

Deschutes County commissioners reviewed a parking analysis of the county’s downtown campus which, among other things, shows that Worrell Wayside Park will not be paved for new parking.

A community group that has advocated for saving the park is celebrating the victory.

“Absolutely. Absolutely thrilled. I’m excited. It was a community coming out to say we don’t like this. And the commission and the staff listened and we’re so appreciative of that,” said Donna Owens of Bend.

RELATED: New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns

Worrell Park sits across from the Deschutes County Services Building.

The study is part of the county’s plan for a courthouse expansion.