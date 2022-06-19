World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

by The Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World swimming’s governing body has effectively banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s events.

FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events.

James Pearce, the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, says “This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12.”

Pearce added “It’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair.”