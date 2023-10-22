▶️ Volunteers showed up to help preserve a favorite roadside attraction

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The community came together to come help clean up a beloved Central Oregon landmark on Saturday.

The World-Famous Petersen Rock Garden & Museum and Peacock Sanctuary got a fall cleanup.

The rock garden was in a in a state of disrepair until it changed hands in June of 2022.

Since then, the owner along with help from the community has been restoring the historic site.

Around 50 volunteers showed up to do everything from weeding, hauling trash, painting, raking and cleaning.

The favorite roadside attraction in open to the public and always accepting help for restoration and preservation projects.

