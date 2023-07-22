▶️ Impact of US women’s soccer team extends to Central Oregon kids

by Genevieve Reaume

The Women’s World Cup soccer tournament is underway in Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. Women’s National Team is there attempting to do something that’s never been done by men or women — win three World Cups in a row.

But what the women on that team have accomplished extends far beyond the field. And, it will impact future generations of soccer players in ways they might not even realize, yet.

Central Oregon Daily’s Genevieve Reaume reports.

