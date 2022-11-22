▶️ Soccer fans pack Bend bars for 1st US World Cup match in 8 years

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The journey to world glory has begun for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the World Cup.

The U.S. team took the pitch at soccer’s biggest event for the first time in eight years Monday, taking on Wales.

The game that brought crowds of soccer fans to downtown sports bars throughout Bend.

The U.S. got on the board first, scoring in the 36th minute.

“That first goal was amazing. I think it’s setting the stage really nicely for the second half,” U.S. fan Sterling Scott said.

The Welsh didn’t lose confidence.

“We’re gonna keep positive,” Joe Jeffs, a Wales fan said. “We’re a second half team. So hopefully Gareth Bale can get some headers and we’re gonna win.”

That proved to be prophetic. In the 82nd minute, Wales would tie it with a penalty kick — off the foot of Gareth Bale.

The score would not change, ending in a 1-1 draw. Perhaps a disappointing result for the U.S., but the team and its fans are looking forward to the next game in group play.

“A 1-1 draw isn’t the worst result at the end of the day,” Scott said. “We’re looking forward to the boys playing on Friday against England. Let’s go USA!”

The U.S.-England match happens Friday at 11:00 a.m. That’s followed by the U.S. vs. Iran next Tuesday, Nov. 29.