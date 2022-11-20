World Cup host team loses first round for the first time in 92 years

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar’s first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history.

The controversy-laced tournament opened with Qatar getting outplayed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.

A host team had never lost its opening game in 92 years of soccer’s biggest event.

The first World Cup in the Middle East is a chance for Qatar to showcase itself to the wider world but its soccer team couldn’t live up to the moment.

Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored both of his team’s goals in the first half.