▶️ Apex Futbol Club gives ‘Walk of Champions’ a World Cup twist

by Genevieve Reaume

Apex Futbol Club is holding its summer soccer camp at Big Sky Park in Bend, and the timing coincides with the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which started Thursday.

The camp leaders hosted what they call a “Walk of Champions” Thursday. But this year, it came with a World Cup twist. The campers dressed up to represent different countries and strutted down a grass “runway” to festive music.

The best was saved for last, with Team USA getting all the countries to join in on a “USA!” chant.

The United States will look to defend their World Cup title. Their first game is Friday at 6 p.m. vs. Vietnam.

