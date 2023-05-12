▶️ Central Oregon brewers take home hardware at World Beer Cup

Some congratulations are in order for Central Oregon beer makers. Several local breweries took home top honors at the 2023 World Beer Cup Awards.
Here’s a look at the Central Oregon brewery awards (Place – drink – category):
10 Barrel
- Gold – Gindulgence – Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse
- Gold – Cucumber Crush – Field Beer
- Gold – BeeLoved – Honey Beer
- Silver – Baywindow – German-Style Sour Ale
Bend Brewing
- Gold – Wild Gravity – Session India Pale Ale
- Silver – Old Normal – Brown Porter
Deschutes Brewery
- Bronze – Sensationator – Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer
Sunriver Brewing
- Gold – Something Dank This Way Comes – American-Style Strong Pale Ale
- Silver – Mocha Cow – Coffee Stout or Porter
- Silver – Applied Science – American-Style India Pale Ale
“This is actually our second gold. We had our first gold way back in 2016 with one of our flagship beers as far as tale half advising, but that being sometime in the past, it’s really nice to get back there and perform on this level again,” said Brett Thomas with Sunriver Brewing.
(Editor’s note: If we missed any Central Oregon brewers that made the list, please reach out to us — tpittman@centraloregondaily.com)
