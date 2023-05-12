▶️ Central Oregon brewers take home hardware at World Beer Cup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some congratulations are in order for Central Oregon beer makers. Several local breweries took home top honors at the 2023 World Beer Cup Awards.

Here’s a look at the Central Oregon brewery awards (Place – drink – category):

10 Barrel

Gold – Gindulgence – Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse

Gold – Cucumber Crush – Field Beer

Gold – BeeLoved – Honey Beer

Silver – Baywindow – German-Style Sour Ale

Bend Brewing

Gold – Wild Gravity – Session India Pale Ale

Silver – Old Normal – Brown Porter

Deschutes Brewery

Bronze – Sensationator – Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer

Sunriver Brewing

Gold – Something Dank This Way Comes – American-Style Strong Pale Ale

Silver – Mocha Cow – Coffee Stout or Porter

Silver – Applied Science – American-Style India Pale Ale

“This is actually our second gold. We had our first gold way back in 2016 with one of our flagship beers as far as tale half advising, but that being sometime in the past, it’s really nice to get back there and perform on this level again,” said Brett Thomas with Sunriver Brewing.

(Editor’s note: If we missed any Central Oregon brewers that made the list, please reach out to us — tpittman@centraloregondaily.com)