WorkSource Oregon to host ‘Back to Work Day’; hiring to happen on the spot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WorkSource Oregon will host a statewide “Back to Work Day” on Sept. 15 to give job seekers a chance to meet with employers face to face.

More than 30 businesses are participating and some employers are willing to hire on the spot – with signing bonuses – at the event.

The event will run from 8:30 to 4:30 at the Bend WorkForce location on NE Forbes Road and the Redmond location on SE College Loop.

To obtain a list of Redmond & Bend businesses participating, email: OED_HIRECENTRALOR@oregon.gov

Or visit:

Redmond WorkSource: 2158 SE College Loop Suite B, Redmond, OR 97756

Bend WorkSource:1645 NE Forbes Rd #101, Bend, OR 97701

Remember:

 Bring several copies of your resume

 Select which employers to visit that day

 Go at your own pace

 Make a face-to-face contact

 Leave each employer with a positive impression

 Please adhere to CoVid safe practice guidelines – bring your face mask