▶️ Recent workplace COVID outbreaks reported at Costco, St. Charles, local roofing company

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Seven cases of COVID-19 have been traced to a workplace outbreak at Costco in Bend, just as shoppers rush to buy Thanksgiving supplies.

Morgan Emerson, with Deschutes County Public Health, said contract tracers work hard to find every potential exposure after an outbreak is identified, even at a busy store.

“If there was a situation where potentially an employee had exposed members of the public, we would work on a public notification for that,” Emerson said.

St. Charles in Bend also reported an outbreak this past week in the OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, where the OHA posts active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases.

Five cases were traced to the hospital last month.

Thomas Hunziker knows first hand what it is like to have a workplace outbreak. There were eight cases reported last week at Am-1 Roofing in Bend.

Four were employees and all apart of the same crew. Two were asymptomatic, Hunziker said.

“The other two were quite sick,” Hunziker said. “They really did go through it.”

Hunziker says everyone is now back at work, but he wants to continue to flatten the curve.

“You just really try to help out with the effort of not overwhelming the health system,” Hunziker said. “I guess that is the intent and I don’t know, hopefully we are successful because we don’t want to do that. We don’t want to create issues at the hospital.”