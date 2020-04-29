Work begins on WinCo in Bend; no new timeline for opening

Construction crews are now busy turning an old Shopko into Central Oregon’s first WinCo grocery store, but there’s no set timetable on the much anticipated grand opening.

Work started earlier this week after the project received its building permits on Friday, said Ben Hemson, the City of Bend’s business advocate. Initial work includes replacing floors and other demolition work inside the building and some reconfiguring of the parking lot outside.

The contractor told Hemson they are targeting a late 2020 or early 2021 opening, but nothing is set in stone right now.

“This is definitely good news,” Hemson said. “In the short term, maintaining economic activity, especially in the construction sector, is helpful. In the longer term, filling a large retail space at a time when many other cities are struggling to do the same bodes well for the strength of that industry here in Bend. I occasionally hear from the public wanting to know when a new business will be opening, but there does seem to be plenty of interest in WinCo. I hope that’s good news both for the business and for the members of the community who are looking forward to shopping there.”

WInCo Foods purchased the 100,000-square-foot building on the north side of Bend in September.