▶️ Women’s self-defense class by Deschutes Co. Sheriff’s Office taking sign-ups

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is offering free self defense classes specifically for women in November.

It’s a two-night class on November 1 and November 3 from 6:00 – 9:30 p.m. at La Pine High School. Women 14 years and older can register in the hands-on course.

The goal to make sure participants have the tools to stay safe in case of an emergency.

“So those that participate, there is group discussion about situational awareness and being aware of your surroundings and you know, the signs of potential danger and how to avoid that and what to do if you are in a situation where you have to defend yourself,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

The class is only offered four times a year and is very popular. You can sign up at this link.