Woman wanted for Oregon man’s murder arrested

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (AP) — Deputies say a woman was arrested in Florida this week in the death of a man in Milwaukie, Oregon.

KOIN reports the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 23-year-old Nistasha Tate at a Greyhound station Monday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Tate was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 63-year-old Jimmy Pearson.

A co-worker found Pearson dead in his home on March 3, two days after he was killed. Deputies said Tate was identified as a possible suspect after forensic evidence showed she visited Pearson the day he died.

It wasn’t immediately known if Tate has a lawyer to comment on the case.