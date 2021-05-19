Woman sues saying landlord coerced her into sex

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a woman who rented from a Bell Real Estate subsidiary alleges the property owner harassed her then coerced her into having sex with him to avoid eviction.

The Register-Guard reports the woman claims the company did nothing when alerted to the situation.

In a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon in Eugene in late March, a woman living in Lane County claims Pinewood Properties owner Richard Sorric coerced her into a sexual relationship.

Attorneys representing Bell Real Estate, Pinewood Properties and Sorric deny almost all of the woman’s claims in legal filings and say her lawsuit fails to state a claim and was filed too late for damages.