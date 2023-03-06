▶️ VIDEO: Woman trying to break into home gets stuck in chimney

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police say a woman with no clothes got stuck trying to break into an Oklahoma home Monday morning by sliding down the chimney.

A scenario that was so crazy, even police who responded had a hard time believing it.

“One came in and that girl was screaming in the fireplace and he said ‘It’s legit,'” said homeowner Barbara Warner.

Barbara says around 5:30 a.m. she was awakened by three loud booms.

“I believe they were trying to break the chimney down,” Barbara said. “Then she started screaming ‘I can’t get out. I can’t get out.’ She was banging on the flue.”

That’s when Barbara called 911.

“The guy that was with her just took off and abandoned her,” said Barbara.

The battalion chief said the woman was stuck about 15-feet down in the fireplace.

After more than an hour, firefighters got the woman out. She was not injured and was taken into police custody.