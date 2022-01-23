Woman killed when vehicle crashes into her Oregon home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND (AP) — Authorities say a 67-year-old woman was killed when a driver accused of being under the influence of intoxicants crashed his vehicle into her Oregon home.

A 63-year-old man who was in the house in the town of Keizer north of Salem was seriously injured.

Police say the driver of the vehicle left the roadway twice and hit a power pole before crashing into the home.

The woman died at the scene and the injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 41-year-old driver was arrested on multiple charges including manslaughter, reckless driving, driving under the influence and a probation violation.