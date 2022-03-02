Woman injured skiing at Mt. Bachelor flown to hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 59-year-old woman was airlifted to St. Charles Wednesday morning after a skiing injury on Mt. Bachelor.

Resort spokeswoman Leigh Capozzi said Ski Patroll received a call for an injured skier around 10:24 a.m.

After assessing the injuries, Ski Patrol dispatched Bend Fire & Rescue and a medical helicopter.

The woman, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was taken by patrollers to West Village where she was transferred to St. Charles via Airlink.

No other information was available.

In February, two men died in separate incidents after crashing on the mountain.

Thomas Schulberg, 64, and 60-year-old Theodore Speer both died died before they could be taken to the hospital.