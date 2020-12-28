Woman hospitalized with ‘suspicious injuries’; Bend man arrested for assault

A Bend man was arrested for assault on Christmas after a woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Bend Police.

Just before 1 p.m. officers were alerted to a 43-year-old woman who had been sent to St. Charles with suspicious injuries.

Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak, said officers started an investigation at the home where the incident happened in 60000 block of Granite Drive in Bend.

At the time, the occupants of the home, including 35-year-old Randall Kilby, said the victim had fallen and hit her head.

Officers continued to investigate and determined the victim’s injuries were inconsistent with what was originally reported by Kilby.

Bend Police detectives and Oregon State Police served a search warrant at the Granite Drive address and Kilby was arrested and jailed on a second-degree assault charge.

Ksenzulak said the victim remains in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing.