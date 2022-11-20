Indiana woman hears heartbeat of late daughter after transplant

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana woman heard the heartbeat of her late daughter inside the chest of a 68-year-old Illinois man who received it in a transplant operation.

The Indiana Donor Network arranged the rare meeting Saturday at a Chicago hotel.

It was the first meeting between Amber Morgan and Tom Johnson.

Four years ago, Johnson received a heart transplanted from the body of Morgan’s daughter, Andreona Williams. She was 20 when she died from asthma complications.

Morgan listened through a stethoscope that was pressed to Johnson’s chest. She says it was “amazing.” Morgan felt like she almost “got to hug” her daughter again. Johnson says the heart transplant has opened a new world for him.