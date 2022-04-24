Woman fractures her leg at horse camp, JCSO says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A horseback rider suffered a traumatic leg injury near Cyrus Horse Camp, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Jefferson County Fire, Jefferson County EMS, and sheriff deputies responded to an injured rider at the horse camp.

Upon arrival, they found a 68-year-old woman with an “open fracture” to her leg near the ankle area.

The woman had reported been bucked off a horse causing the injury says Sheriff Marc Heckathorn.

The rider was stabilized by first responders and transported to the Culver High School grass field.

An air ambulance was called in and she was taken to St. Charles for further treatment.