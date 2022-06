by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near Sisters.

The sheriff’s office said it learned of the death of the 55-year-old woman late Tuesday night. She was found on a property on Cloverdale Rd. near Highway 20 between Sisters and Tumalo.

The cause of death was unknown as of Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. The Oregon State Crime Lab, the medical examiner and the district attorney’s office are assisting in the investigation, DCSO said.

SEE ALSO: Teen cyclist injured in Bend hit-and-run, police looking for SUV