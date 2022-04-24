Woman escapes house fire thanks to smoke alarms, Bend Fire & Rescue says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A woman was able to escape a house fire thanks to waking up to the sound of her smoke alarms.

Bend Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two story residential structure fire located at 21185 Azalia Avenue in southeast Bend, early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, Bend Police were assisting with evacuation.

Three engines, one medic unit and two support units responded to the fire was located on an exterior wall in the back of the house.

It was near a fireplace termination vent and was quickly extinguished using initial attack lines.

A woman was asleep at the time of the fire in a bedroom located on the second floor and directly above the fire.

She was able to get out of the house with her dog and called 9-1-1.

The smoke alarm batteries had just been replaced.

The cause of the fire was determined to be related to the natural gas fireplace but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The estimated value of the home was approximately $400,000 and estimated loss was $20,000.

Contents were valued at $2,000 and loss estimated at $2,000.

No injuries were reported.

Bend Fire and Rescue reminds citizens that working smoke alarms save lives.

Please remember to change your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries at least twice a year, and test them once a month.

If the smoke alarms were not working in this case, the outcome could have been much different.

Bend Fire and Rescue will install free smoke alarms for those in need, and change your batteries at no cost.