Woman arrested; charged with robbing Bend taco shop twice

A Bend Police officer was at the right place at the right time Wednesday and helped nab a woman suspected of robbing Lucy’s Taco Shop at gunpoint – three days after the woman allegedly robbed the same restaurant.

Sunday night employees of Lucy’s at 916 NE 3rd St. reported a Hispanic woman had robbed them at gunpoint and took off with cash. Officers weren’t able to find the suspect at the time, but through video surveillance were able to get a good look at her and what she was wearing.

Sgt. Rob Emerson said an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Lucy’s Wednesday night around 10:45 when he saw several employees run from the store chasing a subject who matched the description of a woman suspected of robbing the store Sunday night.

The officer gave chase while other units arrived in the area and they were able to find the suspect behind a storage area of a business on NE 4th and NE Irving streets.

The suspect, 24-year-old Sharena Miller-Warner, was arrested and was found with a handgun, cash, and electronics.

Emerson said she was wearing the same distinct clothing she had been wearing during Sunday night’s robbery.

Officers learned Miller-Warner had robbed the taco shop again at gunpoint Wednesday and took off with cash, a credit card reader ad cell phone.

She was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, menacing, and five counts of unlawful use of a weapon.